Piper Sandler Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $75.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

OLN opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Olin will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 4.2% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Olin by 22.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

