StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,166,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,208,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

