BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) vs. Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) Head to Head Review

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and Omni Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.86 $530.75 million $6.86 13.15 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 13.93% 10.62% 1.06% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BOK Financial and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $97.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial



BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Omni Financial Services



OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

