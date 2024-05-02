Critical Survey: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -273.34% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $60,000.00 55.44 -$14.45 million ($2.08) -0.10 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.05 -$130,000.00 $0.01 71.07

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yield10 Bioscience and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,520.37%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

