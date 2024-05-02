Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.