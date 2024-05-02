Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
