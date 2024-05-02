Owen LaRue LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.9% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,138,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,515,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $315.11 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

