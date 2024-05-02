Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY24 guidance at -$1.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at -1.050–1.050 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $618.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

