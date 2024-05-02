Van ECK Associates Corp Has $24.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,309,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 336,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $461.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.51 and a 200-day moving average of $441.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.