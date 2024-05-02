Choreo LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $192.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

