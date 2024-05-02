StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company's stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

