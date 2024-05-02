StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRVN
Trevena Stock Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.