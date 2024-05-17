DIMO (DIMO) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 222,786,273.1086228 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.22378919 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,792,237.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

