Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

