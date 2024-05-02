Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LEU stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

