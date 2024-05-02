Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Insider Acquires £5,500 in Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,908.68).
Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance
MAFL opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.29. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The stock has a market cap of £4.36 million, a P/E ratio of 293.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 41.91 and a quick ratio of 49.36.
Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral & Financial Investments
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.