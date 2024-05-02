Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Insider Acquires £5,500 in Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,908.68).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

MAFL opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.29. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The stock has a market cap of £4.36 million, a P/E ratio of 293.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 41.91 and a quick ratio of 49.36.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

