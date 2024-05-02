Fluor (FLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Fluor has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500-3.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLR stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

