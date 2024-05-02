Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VYM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.02. 217,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

