Intrust Bank NA Has $535,000 Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Saia were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Saia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Saia by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.50.

Saia Stock Down 4.6 %

SAIA stock opened at $396.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.91 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

