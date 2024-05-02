MONECO Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.