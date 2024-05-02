General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

GE stock opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $166.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

