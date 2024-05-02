2,425 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

