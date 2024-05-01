One Day In July LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

One Day In July LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,072,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $297,584,000 after acquiring an additional 70,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,935 shares of company stock worth $1,670,048. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. 1,155,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.