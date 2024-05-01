Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 3,722,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.