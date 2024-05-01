Win Advisors Inc. Invests $24.77 Million in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 538,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,770,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,228,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,513. The company has a market cap of $293.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.