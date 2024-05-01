Owen LaRue LLC Invests $1.11 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Owen LaRue LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,779 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 12,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,303. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

