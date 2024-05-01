Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 152.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,262,000 after acquiring an additional 254,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

