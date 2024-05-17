Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 7,359 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,401,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490,619. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.