ARGA Investment Management LP Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 146.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $65.14. 21,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.17. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $65.36.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.