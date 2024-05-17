ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New $495,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $2,393,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 35,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

