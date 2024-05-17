ARGA Investment Management LP Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carter’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.48. 232,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

