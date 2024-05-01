Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 309,641 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 157,346 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 855,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.