Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,382. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

