16,722 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 770,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,553. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.