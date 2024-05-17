ARGA Investment Management LP Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 308,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

