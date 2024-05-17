Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 92,319 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 457.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,319 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 84,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coupang by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coupang by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Coupang Trading Up 1.2 %

CPNG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 2,245,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,096,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

