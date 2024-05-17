Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 270 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.82. 353,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,460. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

