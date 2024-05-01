Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 37,754 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,754 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.