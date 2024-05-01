Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 548,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,517. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

