Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 959,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 56,469 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,809. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.