Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

