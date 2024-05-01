Win Advisors Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,488,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.64. The stock had a trading volume of 149,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.64 and its 200 day moving average is $485.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.85 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

