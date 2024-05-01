Win Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,954. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $797.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.