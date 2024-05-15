Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance
Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.02. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
