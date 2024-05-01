Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,834.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 194,215 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,549,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,228,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

