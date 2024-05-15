BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BlackRock to earn $46.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $815.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,623. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $793.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.99.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

