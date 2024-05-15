The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,728. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $103.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.