Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00328.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.4 %

BBDO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 13,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.