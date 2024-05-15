Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

