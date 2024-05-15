Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.9 %

UHS traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,586. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

