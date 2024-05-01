Win Advisors Inc. Invests $5.80 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. 621,112 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.