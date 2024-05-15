Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.00

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.11, with a volume of 8246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAC

Danaos Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by ($0.71). Danaos had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaos by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.